Five-year anniversary of Clevedon Pier's Glass Box

Published: 5:00 PM October 11, 2021

Clevedon Pier’s Glass Box has been hailed as 'the ultimate versatile venue' as it prepares to host a variety of events in coming months.

The venue will be the setting for events and activities including comedy improvisation show Instant Wit – The Unusual Suspects, the launch of a new autumn menu and a Christmas menu, plus private events.

Phil Curme, chairman of Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust Ltd, said: “It seems fitting that five years on since the opening of The Glass Box it has become the ultimate versatile venue, and this will be very much demonstrated during the coming winter season.

“The Glass Box restaurant has been going from strength to strength since it was launched this summer under our talented chef, Nick Thick, who has produced a superb autumn menu and wonderful Christmas menu suitable for all tastes, which includes traditional roast turkey; pan fried sea bass; braised blade of Somerset beef; and beetroot wellington in flaky pastry.

“In addition to offering the perfect setting with spectacular views for a meal with family and friends, The Glass Box will also be the setting for the first ever comedy night on the pier with Instant Wit, and is also available for private bookings complete with our in-house catering for occasions such as birthdays, wakes and meetings.”

Instant Wit – The Unusual Suspects will take place on November 19 at 7.45pm, with tickets costing £15 per person available at clevedonpier.co.uk/event/instant-wit-comedy-night

The autumn menu is available from early October and the Christmas menu will be available at lunchtimes and evenings throughout. Bookings must be made in advance.

The Glass Box was opened in 2016, after being created as part of the Visitor Centre which was built to provide the pier with all-weather facilities to help secure its future. More than 800 tonnes of rock within the pier ramp had to be excavated during the construction.

Pier annual passholders and shareholders are eligible for a 10 per cent reduction of any food purchased in the Glass Box over the winter season, except on the Christmas menu.

Mr Curme added: “This is our way of thanks our annual passholders and shareholders for their invaluable support, and we hope it will also highlight the benefits of being a passholder or a shareholder and encourage people to buy a pass for themselves or even as a Christmas gift."