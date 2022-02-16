News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Excusive Asian dining at Clevedon's Glass Box

Charlie Williams

Published: 6:00 AM February 16, 2022
Fusion Night at the Glass Box will take place March 3 at 7.30pm.

The Glass Box restaurant on Clevedon Pier will host a south-east Asian fusion night next month.

The nine course set taster menu will be the first collaboration event for the eatery, working in partnership with Butterflies tea room on Hill Road. 

On March 3, an exclusive number of diners will get the chance to experience 'a taste of the East'.

Glass Box head chef, Nicholas Thick, will team up with Butterflies head chef and owner Mafe Tucker, to create traditional and bespoke dishes from the Philippines to Thailand.

Some of the dishes on offer will be chicken satay, kinilaw, beef rendang, satay sweet potato and pink pitaya cheesecake.

The collaboration evening is in support of Mr Tucker who will be launching a new takeaway service - called Pink Butterflies - from the Copse Park kiosk opposite the pier next month. 

There is limited availability for this special evening, with spaces expected to fill fast.

Tickets cost £40 per person and dining starts at 7.30pm.

To book, email glassbox@clevedonpier.com.

