Final concert of season for Clevedon Music Club

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:25 PM April 4, 2022
Canadian tenor John Bacon and pianist accompanist, Helen Mills.

Clevedon Music Club's final concert in it 2021-2022 season will be a recital by Canadian tenor John Bacon and pianist accompanist, Helen Mills.

On April 19 they make a welcome return visit to the club to perform at 7.30pm in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.

Their programme will include songs by Grieg, Liszt, Clara Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Vaughan Williams and Benjamin Britten.

The Club looks forward to welcoming regular supporters and newcomers seeking musical entertainment.

Clevedon Music Club is a not-for-profit organisation, run by volunteers to promote concerts of classical music performed by the country's top professionals.

The not-to-be-missed duo, gifted graduates of the Guildhhall School of Music and Drama, former members of Live Music Now, have performed to great acclaim for 15 years across Europe and North America.

For more information, phone 01275 875262 or 879099.  Admission costs £10 payable at the door.


