News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do >

National Trust site reopens to guests

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:59 PM May 21, 2021   
Tyntesfield House reopened on Monday. Picture: Mark Atherton

Tyntesfield House reopened on Monday. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

A National Trust site in Wraxall has reopened.

Tyntesfield's estate, house, cafe's, shop and bookshop reopened on Thursday.

Pre-booking is not needed on weekdays but at busier times such as weekends, bank and school holidays, booking is recommended to guarantee entry.

Guests are asked not to arrive before 10am.

Staff and volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to get properties ready to reopen safely with social distancing in place.

Hilary McGrady, director general of the trust, said: “This is a big moment that we have all looked forward to for months as we welcome people back safely, to spend time together at their favourite properties. 

“Hundreds of our parks, gardens and countryside locations have already reopened, but we know how much our members and supporters have been looking forward to returning to see our houses and collections again.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work on new Nailsea housing development to start in June
  2. 2 Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home
  3. 3 Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together
  1. 4 WIN: Tickets to comedy night at Curzon cinema.
  2. 5 Somerset top for vaccination rates: how many people have received the vaccine in your area?
  3. 6 Seed swap launched in Nailsea
  4. 7 Gated community living in beautiful historic grounds
  5. 8 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
  6. 9 Chief constable's bid to overturn ruling on PC's racist language dismissed
  7. 10 FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry sponsor Portishead Town under-eights sides

 “Our places are nothing without our visitors there to enjoy them and our staff and volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes, cleaning chandeliers, polishing floors and dusting books, to get everything ready."

Tyntesfield
Wraxall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crossing aims to make it safer for people who are walking and cycling to cross the busy B3128. 

New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Pier won the award for the third time.

‘Perfect tribute’ as Clevedon Pier named pier of the year

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Vic Hole star jumping on Weston beach.

Theatre group to host dance walks by the sea 

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
New PCC Mark Shelford

Avon and Somerset Police

New chief constable will "exude leadership and command", says new PCC

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus