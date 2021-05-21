National Trust site reopens to guests

Published: 1:59 PM May 21, 2021

A National Trust site in Wraxall has reopened.

Tyntesfield's estate, house, cafe's, shop and bookshop reopened on Thursday.

Pre-booking is not needed on weekdays but at busier times such as weekends, bank and school holidays, booking is recommended to guarantee entry.

Guests are asked not to arrive before 10am.

Staff and volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to get properties ready to reopen safely with social distancing in place.

Hilary McGrady, director general of the trust, said: “This is a big moment that we have all looked forward to for months as we welcome people back safely, to spend time together at their favourite properties.

“Hundreds of our parks, gardens and countryside locations have already reopened, but we know how much our members and supporters have been looking forward to returning to see our houses and collections again.

“Our places are nothing without our visitors there to enjoy them and our staff and volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes, cleaning chandeliers, polishing floors and dusting books, to get everything ready."