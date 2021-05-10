Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event
- Credit: paulbox© framedogs
Organisers of the world-renowned Bristol International Balloon Fiesta are planning to bring the event back this summer.
A variety of options are being considered for the fiesta, in line with Step 4 of the Government roadmap out of lockdown, and organisers hope the spectacle can take place on or around August 12-15.
On Friday, registration for balloonists, and applications for traders opened. People can also register their interest in the event, which will enable them to receive advance announcements of plans as they emerge.
A Bristol International Balloon Fiesta spokesman said: “As restrictions ease in the UK, it was good to see a number of test events taking place over the bank holiday weekend, as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, and we hope the event is something we are able to achieve in August.
“We are carefully monitoring Covid guidance and regulations and we are planning an event as closely aligned to the fiesta and its values as possible. Inclusivity is at the forefront of our minds and so we will continue to develop our plans to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy our balloons safely.
“Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is not just an iconic event in the area, but it is also a vital chance for suppliers and traders to get back to work. We are passionate about supporting the local economy, normally generating £15 million for Bristol and the region.
“We want to do everything we can to help the recovery of the ecosystem of businesses around the event and produce a show that is distinctly for our residents and visitors and we’re looking forward to creating a spectacle in the skies this summer.”
Most Read
- 1 May 17: Which pubs are reopening in North Somerset?
- 2 Conservative named as Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner
- 3 Boy, 17, 'with machete' arrested in village
- 4 May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease
- 5 LOCAL BY-ELECTION: Portishead East district and town councillors elected
- 6 Community festival to return to Nailsea this summer
- 7 Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event
- 8 LOCAL ELECTIONS: Who you can vote for in the by-election tomorrow
- 9 New chairman for Nailsea Town Council
- 10 Prime minister to give green light for May 17 Covid-19 lockdown easing
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is Europe’s largest annual meeting of hot air balloons, attracting more than 130 hot air balloons from across the globe.
The iconic free event sees more than 100 hot air balloons taking off at dawn and dusk as well as its famous night glows, when the balloons light up the sky in time to music.
To register your interest in the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2021, log on to www.bristolballoonfiesta.co.uk/