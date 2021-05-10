Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event

Published: 2:00 PM May 10, 2021

Organisers of the world-renowned Bristol International Balloon Fiesta are planning to bring the event back this summer.

A variety of options are being considered for the fiesta, in line with Step 4 of the Government roadmap out of lockdown, and organisers hope the spectacle can take place on or around August 12-15.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2017. - Credit: paulbox© framedogs

On Friday, registration for balloonists, and applications for traders opened. People can also register their interest in the event, which will enable them to receive advance announcements of plans as they emerge.

A Bristol International Balloon Fiesta spokesman said: “As restrictions ease in the UK, it was good to see a number of test events taking place over the bank holiday weekend, as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, and we hope the event is something we are able to achieve in August.

Hot air balloons hover over a golf course near Long Ashton. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire - Credit: PA

“We are carefully monitoring Covid guidance and regulations and we are planning an event as closely aligned to the fiesta and its values as possible. Inclusivity is at the forefront of our minds and so we will continue to develop our plans to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy our balloons safely.

“Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is not just an iconic event in the area, but it is also a vital chance for suppliers and traders to get back to work. We are passionate about supporting the local economy, normally generating £15 million for Bristol and the region.

Bristol Balloon Fiesta - Credit: citizenside.com

“We want to do everything we can to help the recovery of the ecosystem of businesses around the event and produce a show that is distinctly for our residents and visitors and we’re looking forward to creating a spectacle in the skies this summer.”

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is Europe’s largest annual meeting of hot air balloons, attracting more than 130 hot air balloons from across the globe.

Thatchers hot air balloon over Bristol. Picture: Christopher Nicholls. - Credit: Thatchers

The iconic free event sees more than 100 hot air balloons taking off at dawn and dusk as well as its famous night glows, when the balloons light up the sky in time to music.

To register your interest in the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2021, log on to www.bristolballoonfiesta.co.uk/