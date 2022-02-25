Clevedon to host live music event at The Triangle

A free music festival will come to The Triangle next month. - Credit: Clevedon Community Bandstand

A free music festival will head to Clevedon next month.

The Spring Music Festival will return on March 19 from 12pm to 7pm, and will include street food, gin and cider stalls.

Organisers, Clevedon Community Bandstand, will host five bands at The Triangle.

Bands like Two Man Ting and Dom Harrison Trio will be there too.

The community bandstand is a voluntary group that puts on free live music events in Clevedon for all ages.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Live music has been missed by everyone over the last two years, even more so for musicians who will be playing in public for the first time since the pandemic."

The project is funded by North Somerset Council and supported by Clevedon Business Improvement District (BID) and will be the second event run by the community bandstand at The Triangle.