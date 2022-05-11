WIN! Tickets to Straight Line Crazy at Curzon in Clevedon

Straight Line Crazy will be shown at the Curzon in Clevedon - Credit: Manuel Harlan

The Curzon Community Cinema in Clevedon will be showing a National Theatre production of the Straight Line Crazy later this month - and YOU could be there.

The production is being streamed live across cinemas, including the Curzon, on May 26 from 7pm, rated 12A.

Ralph Fiennes leads the cast in David Hare’s blazing account of the most powerful man in New York, a master manipulator whose legacy changed the city forever.

For 40 uninterrupted years, Robert Moses exploited those in office through a mix of charm and intimidation.

Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created parks, bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors.

Faced with resistance by protest groups campaigning for a very different idea of what the city should become, will the weakness of democracy be exposed in the face of his charismatic conviction?

Broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London, Nicholas Hytner directs this exhilarating new play.

For the chance to win a pair of tickets for the show, answer this question:

How many miles of expressway did Robert Moses see installed?

Email your answer to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk before midnight on Sunday, May 22. Usual terms and conditions apply.