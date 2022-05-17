WIN! Tickets to George Michael Freedom Uncut at the Curzon

George Michael Freedom Uncut is being shown at the Curzon Clevedon - Credit: Curzon

George Michael Freedom Uncut focuses on the formative period in the late Grammy Award winner’s life and career.

It is being shown at the Curzon in Clevedon at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 22 - and you could be there.

The film highlights the period leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album 'Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1' and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also becoming poignantly personal about the death of his first love, Anselmo Feleppa.

Filmed before Michael’s untimely passing, the documentary is narrated by the singer, who was heavily involved in the making of the film that serves as his final work.

The film features George’s incredible, unseen archival and private home-footage, giving viewers a first-person account of this dramatic period in his life, revealing how he became one of the most influential recording artists of all time, who alone fought a corner for all artists by challenging the standard recording contract helping to rewrite the rules of the music industry.

He talks about why he stepped out of the limelight and turned his back on celebrity.

The feature documentary includes the original five supermodels from Oscar-nominated director David Fincher's 'Freedom! '90' video – Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz and Linda Evangelista – who come together for the first time to discuss their experience on the iconic music video.

The film also features interviews with some of Michael’s most famous friends and music legends, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden and Tony Bennett.

You could win a pair of tickets to the screening by answering this question:

Who was George Michael's first love?

Email your answers to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk before midnight on May 31. Usual Archant terms and conditions apply. Editor's decision is final.