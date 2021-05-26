Community events across North Somerset

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2021

NAILSEA

Stockway North Nature Reserve, in Stock Way North, will now be to open to the public every Wednesday afternoon through June, July and August from 2-4pm, weather permitting. It will also be open to the public at the same times on the first Saturday of those months.

Nailsea Town Council's annual town meeting will take place on May 28 at 7.30pm at Nailsea School, in Mizzymead Road. This is an opportunity for Nailsea residents to have their say on parish affairs with town councillors. Two community awards will also be presented to volunteers who work hard to make a difference in our town.

CLEVEDON

Clevedon Health Walks has organised an hour-long walk on May 28. To take part, meet outside Boots The Chemist, in Queens Square, at 10.30am. On June 1, at 10.30am a walk commences from the bandstand and a 30-minute walk starts at 11am, also from the bandstand. Just turn up on the day. For more details, call Lynne Purcell on 01275 852663.

