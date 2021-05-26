News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Community events across North Somerset

Lisa Crichton

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2021   
Members of Clevedon Health Walks

Members of the Clevedon Health Walks group. - Credit: Kira Thorpe

NAILSEA 

Stockway North Nature Reserve, in Stock Way North, will now be to open to the public every Wednesday afternoon through June, July and August from 2-4pm, weather permitting. It will also be open to the public at the same times on the first Saturday of those months. 

Nailsea Town Council's annual town meeting will take place on May 28 at 7.30pm at Nailsea School, in Mizzymead Road. This is an opportunity for Nailsea residents to have their say on parish affairs with town councillors. Two community awards will also be presented to volunteers who work hard to make a difference in our town.

CLEVEDON 

Clevedon Health Walks has organised an hour-long walk on May 28. To take part, meet outside Boots The Chemist, in Queens Square, at 10.30am. On June 1, at 10.30am a walk commences from the bandstand and a 30-minute walk starts at 11am, also from the bandstand. Just turn up on the day. For more details, call Lynne Purcell on 01275 852663. 

To send details of your events in for our Signposts page, email nstimes@archant.co.uk

