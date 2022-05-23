News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clifton music festival returns after Covid hiatus

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:27 PM May 23, 2022
Clifton Music Festival returns after Covid hiatus.

Clifton Music Festival returns after Covid hiatus. - Credit: Clifton Festival

A much-loved international music festival will return to Bristol next month after a hiatus caused by the pandemic. 

The Clifton International Festival of Music will bring the works of Bach, Beethoven and Brahms including candlelit concerts and lectures for one week from June 11.

The festival was established in 2013 and quickly became a highlight of the classical music calendar in Bristol and the South West.

It will start with the Orchestra of the City and English National Opera’s Chris Hopkins playing Shostakovich’s Second Piano Concerto, and will finish on June 18 with Mozart’s Requiem.

Tom Williams, artistic director of the festival and Nailsea Choral Society conductor, said: "We are so thrilled to be back live and in-person after the uncertainties of the pandemic.

"The festival is something that people from the South West are very proud of and we are thrilled to welcome them back for a week of top quality music at reasonable prices."

To book tickets, visit www.cliftonfestival.com/.

