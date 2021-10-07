Clevedon Music Club ready for next concert

Published: 11:05 AM October 7, 2021

Clevedon Music Club will host a concert given by clarinettist Nicholas Shipman and pianist Stefan Hofkes on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The show will be performed in the Teignmouth Room at the Community Centre, in Princes Road.

These superb musicians of international standing will play music by composers including Rossini, Debussy, Saint Saens and Bliss as well as piano music by Rachmaninov and others.

Clevedon Music Club is a not-for-profit organisation, run by volunteers to promote concerts of classical music performed by the country's top professionals.

For more than 60 years the club has been staging concerts at Clevedon Community Centre between September and April.

Admission to the concert costs £10, payable by cash or cheque at the door.

The event will be subject to Covid measures in force at the Community Centre including the need to wear a mask until seated.

To book and check details, please be sure to phone 01275 875262 or 01275 879099 in advance.

