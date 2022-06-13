News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
'Beautiful' gardens on show this month for Clevedon trail

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:28 AM June 13, 2022
The Clevedon Garden Trail will run this month. 

The Clevedon Garden Trail will run this month.

Up to 10 gardens in Clevedon will put on a 'beautiful' floral display later this month (June).

The Clevedon Garden Trail will begin at 10.30am on June 26, when people will be given the chance to walk through ornamental homes, all within walking distance to each other in town. 

The gardens on show will feature a collection of front and back yards with varying designs. 

Flowers for purchase may also be available at some gardens. 

Admission is priced at £5, children accompanied by adults go free and can be purchased in advance from Ziggy gift shop on 9 Old Street or on the day from Clevedon Community Centre on 2 Princes Road. 

Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available from the community centre too. 

Most of the gardens are not suitable for wheelchair users. 

Only assistance dogs are permitted. 

All proceeds to the Clevedon Community Centre and Clevedon Skate Project.

