WIN: Tickets to see Peter Rabbit 2 at the Curzon

Peter Rabbit 2 will be shown at the Curzon Cinema. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

A highly anticipated return from Peter Rabbit is set to entertain audiences at the Curzon Cinema throughout the half-term holidays.

Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

