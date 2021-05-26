News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
WIN: Tickets to see Peter Rabbit 2 at the Curzon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:42 AM May 26, 2021   
Peter Rabbit 2 will be shown at the Curzon Cinema.

A highly anticipated return from Peter Rabbit is set to entertain audiences at the Curzon Cinema throughout the half-term holidays.

Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.

