WIN: Tickets to comedy night at Curzon cinema.

Published: 1:49 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 2:04 PM May 20, 2021

The Curzon comedy night will take place on May 28. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

Live comedy will return to Clevedon next week, and Times readers could win free tickets to the action.

Bringing some much-needed laughter back to Clevedon, the cinema has four stand-up comedians lined up and ready to take to the stage on May 28 at 7.45pm

Sally-Anne Hayward is an accomplished radio presenter with stage and TV acting credentials which include Absolutely Fabulous and Deal Or No Deal. Sally-Anne's confident persona and quick wit have rapidly made her a much sought-after comedian.

She's a regular compere at Glastonbury Festival, and a keenly anticipated turn on the UK comedy circuit.

Lou Conran is the winner of best MC 2020 at the Comics Comic Awards. Bringing her work in progress to show your ears.

Raymond and Mr Timpkins has been described as 'lightning-fast choreography meets uber swift editing in a collision of quality entertainment'. Headlining at venues from the Falklands to Ashby De La Zouch, they have circumnavigated

the planet, spurting amusement in concentrated bursts.

Tom Deacon has been an established act on the circuit for 14 years, performing solo shows in Europe, New Zealand and Australia. He’s currently a host on F1 esports for Sky Sports and was the Eurofan on Youtube’s Copa 90 channel.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on May 25.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.