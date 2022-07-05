A choir group will stage an al-fresco summer concert in Clevedon this weekend.

Clevedon Choral choir is inviting people to watch them sing their lighter summer repertoire in Sunhill Park outside Princes Hall on Saturday (July 9).

The group will perform folk songs, the Three Minute Messiah - a shorter, snappier version of the Handel original - as well as Country Gardens, a new take on Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Elgar’s haunting As Torrents in Summer and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Musical director Matthew Clark, said: "We very much enjoyed getting in the mood for the summer concert with this fun Queen-inspired photoshoot - thanks to Chris Emmerson Photography.

"We won’t be wearing these dark clothes on the day of the summer matinee, but will still be as stylish and of course tuneful."

Entry to the park is free and guests are expected to arrive with their own picnic by 2.15pm for a 2.30pm start.

The choir is looking for new members and meets at Kenn Road Methodist Church every Monday at 7.45pm.



