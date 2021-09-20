News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon celebrates Great Big Green Week

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:57 AM September 20, 2021   
Jemima Whyte from Avon Wildlife Trust at Clevedon's Great Big Green Market.

Clevedon’s first Great Big Green Week kicked off with a market in Queens Square on Saturday. 

There were a variety of stalls from local wildlife groups with information on sustainable bee keeping, tree planting and insect boxes. 

Laura Webster from the A Better Weight shop at Clevedon's Great Big Green Market.

Visitors could also find out more about electric bikes, recycling and waste and sustainable living. 

On Sunday, a grow your own trail was held around gardens in the town to enable green-fingered residents to learn more about gardening. 

Children making bird feeders and bug hotels at Clevedon's Great Big Green Market.

The Curzon cinema also screened Damon Gameau’s 2040 film, which explores what the future could look like if we adopted a more sustainable lifestyle. 

Hilary Neal and Sal Pearson from North Somerset Sustainable Bees at Clevedon's Great Big Green Marke

Clevedon Library, in Old Church Road, is running a display on Great Big Green Week and how to look after the environment until September 25. 

Jamie, Ruth Staples and Ed Spangler from Clevedon Community Bookshop at Clevedon's Great Big Green M

The week ends with a farmers’ market in Queens Square on September 25, where local produce will be on sale from 9am-12.30pm.  

