Village to host first ever season of live events

A calendar of live events has been scheduled for this year in a village, featuring celebrity line-ups, comedy nights and hit touring theatre shows.

This year, Claverham Village Hall will play host to regular live performances in an attempt to provide the local area with a much needed social events calendar.

These live events will be taking place throughout the year, with the first scheduled event for February 12 where the hall will host J.D. King, regarded as one of the worlds leading tributes to Elvis and star of the hit touring theatre show Elvis The Legend.

This rousing and critically acclaimed two-hour spectacular features a full live band and plenty of dazzling surprises that can't be missed.

Tickets, priced £10 per person, are available for purchase from Claverham Village Hall on 01934 830020.

Following this, the hall will be playing host throughout the year to a variety of performances including The American Four Tops Show; The Firebirds, Europe's leading rock 'n' roll band with multiple album releases, TV comedy legend and Royal Variety veteran Mick Miller; Britain's Got Talent comedy star Ben Langley; The Four Harmonies - West End vocal group featuring the hits of Franki Valli; Oktoberfest with the famed Bavarian Stompers and much more.

Ben Langley will perform at Claverham Village Hall. - Credit: Claverham Village Hall

Claverham Village Hall is a registered charity and relies solely on a group of dedicated volunteers to keep the venue running as a community hub and the heart of the village.

The hall operates seven days a week and hosts a diverse range of regular activities and private events for the local communities including line dancing, Martial Arts and Ballroom dancing.

The Tannery Bar is also open seven days a week from 7-11pm and offers an excellent selection of beers, wines and spirits in a relaxed and friendly setting.

Four Tops will perform at Claverham Village Hall. - Credit: Claverham Village Hall

Each year the bar hosts events for the village and donates its profits directly back to the village hall, in Bishops Road.

Since 2016, Claverham Village Enterprises has donated more than £93,000 back to the village hall in addition to paying rent and other operational charge contributions.

For more information, log on to www.claverhamvillagehall.co.uk or search @claverhamvillagehall on Facebook.