Live music festival back in Claverham this week

Claverham Sounds is back at the cricket club. - Credit: Google Street View

A free live music festival is back after popular demand.

Claverham Sounds 2 festival is returning after last years 'great success'.

Held on the Claverham Cricket Club, families can enjoy local bands will perform live as well as a barbeque, bar, children's activities and free parking.

A spokesperson said: "This year the line up is made up of eight local performers with rock and folk music featuring prominently.

"Three of last years acts are returning due to popular demand - ITV’s Starstruck contestant Kezia Povey, talented local singer Owen Francis Black, and the teenage rockers from Worle 'Antic Aces'.

"Five new acts are set to join, from Chelvey Batch, the Britpop Busker, Desperate Measures, Jarnola Chain, and The Sleeping Dogs.

"The success of the event was a sure testament to the demand for live music across North Somerset.

"With this year’s event, the Cricket Club is intent on building on the success of the festival format, showcasing the club as a focal point for

the local community."

The free to enter festival takes place on Sunday, August 7, from 1pm to 8pm.