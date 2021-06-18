Circus Funtasia comes to Clevedon

Published: 12:00 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 2:23 PM June 18, 2021

The show will include aerialists, motorbike stunts and comedy. - Credit: William Duffy

Circus Funtasia is bringing its spectacular live show to Clevedon this month.

The circus opened at Salthouse Fields last night (Thursday) and will be thrilling visitors with jaw-dropping performances until June 27.

Circus Funtasia's brand new production features motorbike stunts, fire-breathers, aerialists and a powerful performance on the wheel of death.

Spectators can dance to the beat of the Argentinian bolas and enjoy some laughs with award-winning comedian The Geek.

The show combines the sights and sounds of the West End with the magic of the circus in a performance suitable for all the family.

Circus Funtasia is a Covid-safe production. Tickets are priced £12-15 or £35-50 for a family of four. To book, log on to www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or call 07706 168507.