Cinque Celli to perform in Clevedon

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:00 PM March 10, 2022
Cinque Celli will perform in Clevedon.

Cinque Celli will perform in Clevedon. - Credit: Cinque Celli

The five cellos of Cinque Celli, perform an exciting programme in an event that had to be postponed in April 2021 due to lockdown.

Chief cellist, Chris Hill, who formed the group in 2015, said: "On the premise that if one cello is good, two cellos must be better and five cellos - well, use your imagination."

The group will perform at Clevedon Music Club at 7.30pm on March 15 in Teignmouth Room, Clevedon Community Centre, Princes Road.

The cello has one of the largest ranges of any instrument and Cinque Celli will be exploring this to the full, along with the many colours that this wonderful instrument can produce.  

The group will perform a wide-ranging programme of lovely music by masters spanning three centuries from Pachelbel’s Canon to Gershwin’s Summertime, via Purcell, Bach, four Russians, two Germans, a Spaniard and Edward Elgar.

The cellos will be joined by Helen Hill (Mezzo soprano) for pieces by Rachmaninov and Strauss.  

Admission costs £10 (cash or cheque) at the door. For details, please phone 01275 875262 or 879099.

