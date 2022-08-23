News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do

Clevedon's Big Green Week to return in October

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:22 PM August 23, 2022
The Clevedon Garden Trail will run this month. 

The Clevedon Garden Trail will run this month. - Credit: Miriam & Steve Thornton

A popular greenery event in Clevedon will return to the town later this year.

Plans are progressing to create the Big Green Week which will feature a mix of stalls to look at ways to tackle the devastating impacts of climate breakdown. 

The market of ideas will kick start on October 1 from 9.30am to 1pm, in Queens Square, where a home energy roadshow, carbon footprint game, free wildflower seeds, cycle routes and ideas on reducing food waste will be explored. 

Clevedon’s Great Big Green week will start with a farmers market on September 24, in Queens Square, from 9am. 

On the following Tuesday, there will also be a visit and barbeque at a local farm, followed by the Great Big Green Market.

The final event will be a freecycle fixture on October 2 from 10am to 5pm.

To take part and find out more on the Big Green Week, email wdc42em@gmail.com.

Climate Change
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

North Somerset-based solar energy specialist Solarsense is moving into new larger office space in Clevedon.

Backwell solar energy company to expand into Clevedon

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The new PureGym will open on the Wyndham Retail Park in Portishead

New 24-hour gym to open in Portishead

Paul Jones

person
First Bus will give people a chance to ride for free next week. 

North Somerset Council

Council and First Bus agree to save X5 service

Carrington Walker

person
old picture of a little girl found in a charity shop

Help reunite owner of lost photo found in charity shop purse

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon