Clevedon's Big Green Week to return in October

A popular greenery event in Clevedon will return to the town later this year.

Plans are progressing to create the Big Green Week which will feature a mix of stalls to look at ways to tackle the devastating impacts of climate breakdown.

The market of ideas will kick start on October 1 from 9.30am to 1pm, in Queens Square, where a home energy roadshow, carbon footprint game, free wildflower seeds, cycle routes and ideas on reducing food waste will be explored.

Clevedon’s Great Big Green week will start with a farmers market on September 24, in Queens Square, from 9am.

On the following Tuesday, there will also be a visit and barbeque at a local farm, followed by the Great Big Green Market.

The final event will be a freecycle fixture on October 2 from 10am to 5pm.

To take part and find out more on the Big Green Week, email wdc42em@gmail.com.