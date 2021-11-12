Theatre group set for first in-house performance in two years
- Credit: Backwell Playhouse.
Backwell Playhouse has its first in-house theatre production for the first time in two years.
Two by Jim Cartwright will be performed from November 18-20 at 8pm at Backwell Playhouse, in Mariners Drive.
Two is a funny yet poignant reflection of British life as seen through the eyes of a pub’s patrons.
Set over the course of one evening, a series of vignettes show the humour, drama and pathos of the drinkers’ stories.
Meanwhile, the landlord and landlady are busy serving their customers while trying hard to ignore the bubbling resentment they have for each other and the shortcomings in their own lives.
Tickets, priced £12, or £10 for members, can be purchased online at www.BackwellPlayhouse.co.uk or by calling John on 01179 633586 orJon 07974 223081.
Ticket includes a free drink after the show, one drink per ticket only available after the performance on presentation of a valid ticket for that evening’s performance.
