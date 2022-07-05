Backwell art group to host exhibition

St Andrews Art Group will host an exhibition later this month. - Credit: St Andrews

An art group in Backwell is to host an exhibition to raise money for local good causes later this month (July).

St Andrews Art Group open exhibition will display the great works of members and offer some for sale at Backwell Parish Hall on July 28 and 29.

In 2019 the group raised £2,000 for charity and now hopes to raise a 'substantial' amount for this year's good cause, Wellspring Counselling.

St Andrews have held fundraising exhibitions without a break since 1987, until Covid forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 exhibitions.

Over the 30 years, members have raised more than £40,000 for international, national and local charities and good causes.

The exhibition starts on Thursday, July 28 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, and all day Friday, July 29 from 10am to 8pm. A show will also be held on July 30 from 10am to 4.30pm.

Entry is free and on offer will be original paintings and cards, a raffle and homemade cakes, teas and coffees available on Friday and Saturday.