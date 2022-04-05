Yatwell beat Oldfield after magnificent game of rugby

Yattwell defeated Oldfield 21-17 as both sides put on a truly magnificent display of rugby that was non-stop entertainment on Sunday.

The Bristol Plate finalists were rewarded for their early efforts as they powered over in the corner after five minutes.

But the hosts were not about to be intimidated and the next 10 minutes saw both teams give as good as they got.

Tackling was hard, the breakdowns were fierce and the ball was moved well by both sides as Yattwell looked to front up and challenge all over the pitch.

At one ruck, a great turnover by Yattwell saw the ball driven forwards and quickly recycled before being moved wide to centre Scott Walters, who took off and went around a number defenders to score a great try.

It looked like it would be one score apiece at the break until Oldfield were awarded a penalty just inside the Yattwell 10-metre line and a quick tap, some great running and poor defence saw them score in the corner to go 12-7 up.

The rugby continued to be fast and furious in the second half, with Yattwell becoming more comfortable and taoing the lead six minutes after the restart.

Quick movement of the ball saw winger Moses Sayce race upfield and leave all in his wake to go under the posts and the conversion gave Yattwell the lead.

Three minutes later and under significant pressure, Yattwell turned the ball over again, shipped it wide to centre Fergus McMeel who broke out of their 22 and went the length of the pitch to score under the posts for a tremendous try.

Oldfield ramped up their attack, using big forwards to batter against the Yattwell defence, and a passing error saw the ball gifted to them.

Off the back of a ruck they charged through the defence and quick recycled ball saw Oldfield move the full width of the pitch to their quick winger and run in a try.

Both teams had tries disallowed in a pulsating finale and in the final seconds a long kick and chase off the lineout ball by Oldfield could have gone anywhere but was safely gathered by flanker Flynn Cootes who kicked the ball into touch to secure the victory.