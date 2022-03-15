Yattwell under-14s produce one of season's best performances in Taunton loss

All smiles for Yatwell under-14s as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Yatwell under-14s

Yattwell under-14s produced one of their performances of the season in a 17-7 defeat against a large, well-drilled and organised Taunton on a windswept Sunday morning.

From the very start Yattwell pushed hard without regard for their guests’ size or reputation, putting in tackle after tackle that often drove them back beyond where they started.

Along with the work done at the breakdown, the movement of the ball and running from depth made for a fabulous morning of rugby.

Although their early pressure yielded nothing, it was clear that Taunton had a well-organised driving game that made the most of their big forwards and this play created the opening score as a number of pick-and-goes eventually saw them go over.

However, Yattwell never gave up and five minutes later the ball was moved wide to winger Mo Sayce who scorched round everyone to score under the posts, with Tom Stafford's conversion giving them a 7-5 lead.

Taunton had the better of the scrum and won a number of balls, but Yattwell’s defence was magnificent and their work at the breakdown ferocious, which often saw them reclaim ball and turn Taunton over.

A rare passing error by Yattwell under pressure near their own line eventually gifted the visitors the ball and a couple of phases later the hosts ran out of defenders and left a gap for Taunton to drive through and score and go into the break 10-7 up.

In the second half, neither team could find a way through until the 17th minute when a popped pass off a line-out saw the ball quickly moved wide through the hands to the Taunton winger who had pace and space to burst through Yattwell's defence and score under the posts.

Yattwell where straight back at it and a brilliant rip of the ball by Fergus McMeel saw him turn and race up the pitch. With the defence closing in a kick and chase over the last few yards was just about won by Taunton and with it went Yattwell’s last real scoring opportunity.

The final minutes of the game continued to be played with the same ferocious spirit as Taunton secured victory.