Yatton under-14s open 2022 with Cheddar under-14s win

All smiles for Yattwell under-14s after their win at Cheddar under-14s on Sunday. - Credit: Yattwell under-14s/ Katie Jackson-Ford

Yattwell under-14s put in an encouraging display at Cheddar under-14s to come away with the win on in their first game of 2022 on Sunday.

The hosts, who declined the offer of a couple of players so both teams played with 13 men, picked up the first points of the match from a penalty.

However, the visitors hit back with Mo Sayce going over as he used his pace to go round the outside when the ball was moved quickly out of the contact area.

Shortly afterward some lovely teamwork and a cracking follow-up tackle by Fergus McMeel and the ball was popped out to Tom Stafford who scored under the posts.

Ned Hill then scooped the ball up from the breakdown to power through and score.

The final score of the quarter came off of good ruck ball that was quickly moved away from the contact area to Phil Clarke who charged up the pitch.

Into the second quarter and Yattwell were quickly back into their stride and Hill broke through the defence to score once again.

Minutes later and with Cheddar under pressure, a charged down clearance kick was well secured and recycled to Charlie Hyatt who was stopped just short of the line but Clarke was able to pick and drive over to score.

The third quarter saw Yattwell pull even further ahead but not without having to put up some really solid and well organised defence against Cheddar who would not lie down.

The hosts kicked over a second penalty kick but Yattwell added another four tries with Clarke scoring two before a well fielded re-start was popped to Jimmy Jackson-Patel who scythed through the defence to run all the way in.

The final try of the period was by Charlie Hyatt which was thoroughly deserved off the back of a huge amount great work at fly-half including some of intelligent kicking which kept Yattwell on the front foot.

Into the final session and further tries by Hill and Hyatt was followed by a quickly taken penalty by the ever-alert Stafford who released Scott Walters to burst through and score.

Another try from Sayce off a lovely break by Walters was then followed by some really great pressure from Cheddar but again Yattwell held firm and when the ball was turned over and moved wide, Sayce made the most of it and added the final score of the game.