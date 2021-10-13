Yatton RFC under-sevens unveil new name - Yatton Gators

Published: 9:00 AM October 13, 2021

Yatton RFC under-sevens have become Yatton Gators, which will remain with them until they are under-12s.

After a difficult 2020/21 campaign with lockdowns stopping children from playing, learning and enjoying rugby with their friends, the children decided on naming their team, Gators, following in the footsteps of Yatton Raiders and Pirates.

After the kids decided on Gators, they went about designing a logo with the help of local printers, Logo Works of Congresbury.

Head coach Dave Tyler reached out to the local community in the hope of securing a sponsor to help provide the kids with kit for the upcoming season.

“I was amazed by the number of responses I received from companies. Despite a really difficult year we received so many offers of support for the kids from our local community," he said.

Jackie Coleman, from JLS Design Services, a local architectural design services, made the first contact with offers of sponsorship and the Gators were grateful that she, and husband Ken, kindly offered to sponsor both the new t-shirts and hoodies for kids and coaches for the season.

She said: “When the Yatton Gators were looking for a sponsor we had no hesitation in offering sponsorship. The locals have supported our business over the years and it’s a great chance to give something back to the community and especially as it’s for the kids. They look so cool in their hoodies”

The season's training kicked off in September as they played their first games against local teams.

They got the hoodies printed and provided ahead of the Festival of Rugby at Frampton Cotterell on Sunday October 3.

Ken said: "What a great bunch of kids, I thoroughly enjoyed staying to watch them train, I am now a huge fan. I’ll definitely be supporting them.”

Tyler added: “We have been so lucky with the support and generosity shown by Ken and Jackie at JLS Design Services, they have been with us every step of the way during what has been a tough time for all and we hope this is a bond that continues into future seasons with the Gators & Yatton Rugby club. Beware the Gators!”

Does your child want to sign up? Email Newplayers.yattonrugby@outlook.com

