Yatton under-13s come out on top against Clevedon

Published: 1:00 PM May 17, 2021

Yatton under-13s came out on top at Clevedon in their first game in over 12 months after a tremendous team performance over four quarters of hugely entertaining rugby.

Their workrate at the breakdown and in the tackle area proved highly effective, with good numbers looking to secure and drive Clevedon off at rucks, coupled with some great continuity in attack/

Clevedon almost went through for an early try from kick-off, but Yatton managed to turn them over in a tackle, break out and move the ball to strike runner Kieran Thomas to score his first try of the day.

Yatton scored three more times after powerful attacks and great passing and the sides traded scores in the second quarter, which ended with Yatton 8-2 up after Phil Clarke featured prominently with some surging runs.

The third quarter saw man of the match Fergus McMeel denied a score on the line as Yatton took the session 3-1, but McMeel charged through in the final session to score a deserved try and Flynn Coots, Clarke and Thomas also went over to seal a 15-4 win.

A spokesman said: " There was some fantastic play from the whole team but the work by Jamie Barnes, Jimmy Jackson-Patel, Ivor Gibbs, Moses Sayce and Tom Stafford really linked the team together and the resulting win was a tribute to the efforts of all involved."