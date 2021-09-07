News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Yatton conquer Tor to claim season-opening success

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM September 7, 2021   
Yatton Rugby Club members in new kit

Yatton began the new season with a bang thanks to a 42-25 win over Tor in the Somerset League Premier Division.

After nearly two seasons of restrictions due to Covid, the club decided to give their opening fixture the accolade of being their Presidents Day and a tribute to juniors coach Frank Harwood, who died last year at the age of 53.

Harwood had helped coach his sons Jack and Ollie through the age groups to this year's colts, who took on allcomers ahead of the league action.

And captain Dan Williams opened the scoring within minutes, using his pace to break through for a try which Charlie Harrison converted.

Pete Quinn caught a Tor dropout and showed his skills to cut through and score, but the visitors hit back with strong scrummaging as a blindside break created space for the wing to touch down.

Second row Steve Gray took an offload to speed over in stoppage time to put Yatton 21-5 up at the interval.

And Tor's restart was safely collected by Williams, who broke upfield and slipped a pass to centre James Copeland to outpace the defence for a bonus-point try.

Joel Giltrow's crossfield run was stopped by a high tackle, with Billy McKay taking a quick tap penalty to go over for the next score.

And hooker Andy Harris took the ball from a Tor lineout to break for the line, passing to McKay to reach out and score.

Harrison maintained his perfect kicking record to make it 42-5 with 15 minutes remaining, with Tor claiming three late tries for a losing bonus point.

Yatton head to Wells, who won their opening match at Crewkerne 19-5, this coming weekend (September 11).

