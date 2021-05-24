News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Yatton youngsters battle Nailsea & Backwell rivals

Lee Power

Published: 11:00 AM May 24, 2021   
Yatton in action against Nailsea & Backwell

Yatton in action against Nailsea & Backwell - Credit: Yatton RFC

Yatton under-13s battled to an entertaining draw with Nailsea & Backwell on Sunday.

Phil Clarke scored two early tries but N&B replied with three well-worked scores to lead at the first break.

Two searing runs by Kieran Thomas and lovely footwork by Moses Sayce led to three more Yatton tries in the second quarter to make it all square at half time.

Thomas and Sayce touched down again in the third quarter, but N&B battled back to set up a tense final session.

Another Thomas try was answered by two more N&B scores to level things up again and honours finished even after both sides had fought for territory and a winning score in the final minutes.

Tom Stafford took Yatton's man of the match award, as Ed Thurgur, Jimmy Jackson-Patel, Fergus McMeeland and Jamie Barnes also shone.

Yatton Colts found Weston too strong on a windswept, rainy Friday night.

The hosts scored three times in the first quarter and added two more in the next, but great rucking and recycling by Yatton took them down the pitch for Morgan Roberts to drive over.

Two more Weston tries in the third quarter were answered by Callan Field, picking up close to the line and driving over.

But tiredness took its toll in the final session as Yatton conceded three more tries in a 58-10 defeat, despite notable performances from Aaron Ralfs, Connor Kane, Jame Dameral and captain Fin Skuse.



