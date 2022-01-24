Yatton open 2022 with successive victories over Avon and Bristol Harlequins

Yatton's victories over Avon and Bristol Harlequins made it four wins in a row. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Yatton opened 2022 with back-to-back bonus victories over Avon and Bristol Harlequins.

On Saturday, January 15, Yatton opened the scoring in the first few minutes against Avon after a quick tap penalty by Pete Quinn offloaded the ball to Billie McKay.

Shortly after scrum-half Charlie Harrison then scored a penalty to move Yatton 10-0 ahead.

But Avon hit back to take the lead following two tries through Ian Parris and Jake Coates to go in front.

Yatton re-took the lead when centre Liam Chambers chased the fullback and allowed Harrison to gather and run in before adding the extras.

Despite Johnny Bachelor's penalty closing the gap before half-time it was Yatton who led 17-15 at the break.

Early in the final quarter another Harrison penalty followed by Ben Bowyer's touchdown between the posts increased Yatton's lead.

Chambers then stretched forward for a floated offload by Avon on attack within Yatton’s red zone; securing the ball.

His balance and momentum already had him into full stride keeping ahead of previously committed defenders to allow him to go over for the bonus point which was once again converted by Harrison.

Full-back James Copeland's interception allowed Max Viney the chance to show his kicking skills to secure a 41-15 win.

Yatton travelled to Bristol to take on the Harlequins last Saturday (January 22) and opened the scoring after five minutes.

Props Charlie Wemyss and Ollie Hardwich latched on in the drive to the tryline and Harrison’s far out accuracy added the extras..

Wing Steve Dance backed himself and his speed to take defending players over the tryline for his debut try.

Ryan Thorpe’s break out and race along the touchline from his own 22 used his experience to give a easy conversion, by running in the deadball area and place the ball between the posts.

Harrison put Yatton on 19 points with no reply but Quins again worked their way back and clinched their reward in the last play of the half.

In the opening moments of the second half Dan Williams break was deftly run in and placed by McKay to claim the honours of the fourth try of the afternoon.

Minutes later Williams speed and determination from halfway created a fantastic solo try for 33-5.

However, Quins kept coming back and broke Yatton’s defence with two tries in the final 10 minutes.

But it was the visitors who secured a 33-19 victory and make it four wins in a row.

Yatton return to action this Saturday as they welcome Crewkerne to North End.