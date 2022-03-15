Yatton Colts record come from behind win over Winscombe Colts

Yatton Colts came out on top after beating Winscombe 35-5 on a blustery, wet afternoon as both sides treated the crowd to a tremendous game that was fiercely contested on Sunday.

Playing up the slope, Yatton were caught napping early on as Winscombe powered through their defence to score first.

However, there was an immediate response by Yatton as the forwards drove back upfield and a long pass moved the ball wide to centre Ben Clarke who found a gap to cross the line.

The only other score of the half came when a well-won ball at the breakdown was popped to winger Fred Furmidge who tore off down the wing and although tackled just short he had the momentum and awareness to reach out and score.

The rest of the half was a really entertaining, hard-fought battle between two teams who contested every breakdown and made some ferocious tackling in the close quarters.

Yatton created a number of other opportunities, including runs up the centre by second row Tyler Kay, fast aggressive breakouts through second row Ted Black, flanker Ben Rees and fullback Charlie Fry and great support and recycling work that saw hooker Cam Fogg forced out just metres from the line.

Unfortunately, none of these efforts quite made the finish as the half ended with Yatton 14-5 up.

But the second half picked up where the first had left off with both teams playing very physical and well-contested rugby, with the slope now in favour of Yatton, who also had the advantage of some fresh legs.

It seemed only a matter of time before Yatton added another score and their next two tries came from centre Clarke after pre-planned moves off the back of the breakdown and scrum.

The first was finished through the use of raw strength as he drove through the defence and the second after lovely work from scrum-half Jamie Harding and fly-half Joe Palmer opened a gap for Clarke to run straight through.

The ever-industrious Harding and Palmer combined on a couple of other moves throughout the half and this effective attack brought about the final try of the game when another well-weighted kick over the defence by Harding saw Palmer tear through defenders and onto the ball to score and make it a day to remember for Yatton.