Yatton RFC secure bonus point win after second victory on the bounce

Published: 1:00 PM October 5, 2021

Yatton RFC recorded back-to-back wins by beating Bristol Harlequins 26-14.

Despite the constant rain throughout last Saturday, the weather didn't hinder Yatton’s ability to play running rugby from start to finish.

The opening 10 minutes brought two tries and a conversion for home side Yatton, with the Quins receiving a yellow for an off the ball tackle which interrupted a definite open play run in try.

The loose ball was gathered by following-up Dan Williams who slithered in.

Minutes before winger Ryan Thorpe had ran over half the pitch to touch down Yatton’s opener with Charlie Harrison converting.

The visitors counter strength was in the weight and experience of their pack and set pieces.

Essentially starving Yatton of the ball they frequently tested their lighter opponents defensive skills for the next 25 minutes but eventually a rolling maul, developed from a lineout, and conversion put the visitors on the scoresheet but not without collecting another sin bin seconds later.

And five minutes into the second half developed into an attacking scrum for Yatton with captain Williams breaking out of the rear to give Harrison another slot away for the extra points to make it 19-7.

However, Quins worked their way back up to Yatton’s five yard area and where the hosts went down to 14 men for the third sin bin of the match.

Yatton’s resilience pushed the invaders back and with the defending side heavily concentrated and committed, and one man light, a nicely weighted cross field kick was launched falling inches within play off Yatton’s tryline.

Two Quinn’s backs raced in and the Yatton winger scampered across; the ball was pushed in flight beyond the dead ball area.

Current laws dictate a dropout restart, on the try line from where the ball crossed.

Quick thinking centre Joel Gilthrow, and knowledgeable supporters, briefly awaited the referee’s nod to restart.

Gilthrow dropped out and gathered his own ball racing the length of the pitch along the touchline crossing over in the Quins dead ball area to again give Harrison a good chance of the extras and to clinch his sides bonus extra league point for Yatton's fourth try of the match and the win.

Meanwhile Yatton’s second XV put Bristol Telephones to the sword with a 50-0 drubbing.