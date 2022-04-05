Yatton Colts lose out to Gordano in derby encounter

All smiles for Yatton Colts RFC as they pose for the camera - Credit: Yatton Colts RFC

Yatton Colts were beaten 45-20 by old rivals Gordano in an entertaining and fiercely-contested derby clash.

Full-back Charlie Fry collected a long kick and raced through to put Yatton in front, but Gordano replied with four unanswered scores as the hosts missed tackles and were turned over in contact.

A well-worked backs move saw Ben Clarke punch through for Yatton's second try, but Gordano had the last word before half-time to go in with a 31-10 lead.

The visitors scored again after the restart and capitalised on a defensive mistake to go further ahead.

But prop Fred Salamanca was driven over in reply and play then swung from end to end for the next 15 minutes.

Yatton had the final say late on when another counter-attack on the wing saw the ball moved quickly out of contact and through several pairs of hands to fly-half Connor Kane for a tremendous team try.



