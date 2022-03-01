Yatton Colts' second-half masterclass secures big win over Avonmouth

On a gloriously sunny Sunday afternoon Yatton Colts secured the double over Avonmouth with a 52-7 win.

From the start Yatton took the game to their hosts and opened the scoring with fly-half Joe Palmer finding a gap to run under the posts.

Yatton held firm and cleared their lines with some terrific tackling and great work at the breakdown following 20 minutes of relentless pressure.

Having held Avonmouth out Yatton made a number of attacks themselves and a well won scrum inside the Avonmouth 22, saw number eight Buzz Selway go one way whilst the ball went the other.

What followed was a beautifully executed pre-planned three-quarter move with runners from all angles providing misdirection before the ball was popped to centre Ben Clarke who ran straight through for the second try and a 14-0 lead at the break.

Yatton Colts secured the double at Avonmouth with Sunday's victory. - Credit: Simon Foley

After the restart a safely gathered kick-off was popped to Clarke who saw space down the outside and out-stripped all of the defence in front of him to score within the first minute.

The next restart was gathered and driven into contact before a quick pop again found Clarke on the outside and, despite some close attention, he was able to keep his feet and add another.

Yatton Colts during their game with Avonmouth. - Credit: Simon Foley

Yatton now had some real momentum and a few minutes later a superb run by second row Louis Nolan saw him tackled just short of the line and pop the ball out of the tackle to fellow second row Adam Foley to touch down.

Having conceded three tries in eight minutes Avonmouth could have been forgiven for giving up but they were having none of it.

Trademark driving runs took them up the field towards the Yatton try line and eventually a crack was found and they were rewarded with a try for their efforts.

That was to be their only score, though, as Yatton went back on the attack and great handling saw the ball moved wide to release winger Caleb Eyles who tore down the pitch for his first try for the club.

The next 10 minutes saw plenty of play by both sides before Yatton closed out the game with two scores in the final five minutes.

Full-back Charlie Fry capped off a great performance by driving over the line to score, before Palmer added his second by weaving through Avonmouth’s weary defence to score under the posts.