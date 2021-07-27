News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Yatton bowlers battle for George Broughton Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 12:00 PM July 27, 2021   
Barry Hull, Jennifer Hull and Simon Pascoe won the George Broughton Trophy at Yatton

Barry Hull, Jennifer Hull and Simon Pascoe won the George Broughton Trophy at Yatton - Credit: Yatton BC

Yatton Bowling Club members battled it out for the annual George Broughton Trophy recently.

A total of 10 teams of mixed triples played three games of 12 ends each over the day, with all games being hard fought.

And the eventual winners Barry Hull, Jennifer Hull and Simon Pascoe took the trophy on the very last end played.

The club welcomes new members to join them on Monday nights at 5.45pm for a 6pm start. All visitors need is a pair of flat-soled shoes and a sense of humour!

The free loan of equipment and free coaching is available and more information is available by calling Alison 01934 833547 or 07855 496779.

You may also want to watch:

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

PICTURES: Inside Glass Box Cafe on Grade one listed pier

Food and Drink

PICTURES: Inside Clevedon Pier's Glass Box Cafe

Carrington Walker

person
Travellers have set up camp at the sports fields in Clapton Lane, Portishead.

Legal action starts to remove Portishead traveller camp

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus test

Coronavirus

Covid warning issued in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
This Nailsea pub was rated the best in the South West

Food and Drink

Nailsea pub crowned best in South West

Carrington Walker

person