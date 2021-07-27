Yatton bowlers battle for George Broughton Trophy

Published: 12:00 PM July 27, 2021

Barry Hull, Jennifer Hull and Simon Pascoe won the George Broughton Trophy at Yatton - Credit: Yatton BC

Yatton Bowling Club members battled it out for the annual George Broughton Trophy recently.

A total of 10 teams of mixed triples played three games of 12 ends each over the day, with all games being hard fought.

And the eventual winners Barry Hull, Jennifer Hull and Simon Pascoe took the trophy on the very last end played.

The club welcomes new members to join them on Monday nights at 5.45pm for a 6pm start. All visitors need is a pair of flat-soled shoes and a sense of humour!

The free loan of equipment and free coaching is available and more information is available by calling Alison 01934 833547 or 07855 496779.