Yatton pair win Watchet's Married Couples tournament

Yatton Bowling Club's Barry and Jennifer Hull receive their trophy after winning the Married Couples tournament at Watchet - Credit: Watchet Bowling Club

Yatton Bowling Club Jennifer and Barry Hull won the Watchet Bowls Club Married Couples tournament recently.

They played four short games and came top out of a total entry of 24 pairs.

Despite some tough opposition and the storm of rain, Jennifer and Barry won all four of their games and came home with the trophy.

Yatton's men played at home in the National Top Club competition against Knowle and came out on top in four of the five disciplines.

Yatton's Andy Wesson is congratulated by Knowle's Richard Chilcot after their match - Credit: A Storm

Yatton 4 Knowle 1: singles A Wesson 20 R Chilcot 7; Two Wood T Storm 7 J Ring 16; Pairs M Musgrove, D Hunt 24 K Bell 4; Triples J Mills, A Richards, M Withyman 19 M Payne 14; Fours S Thorley, M Richards, T Viney, P Creber 21 P Hughes 12.

Other results - Ladies friendly, Yatton 37 Burnham 20: B Owen, P Goddard, J Richards D Ridley 9; M Millard, S Carr J Hull 17 S Lupton 11.

Men, Yatton 102 Clarence Gold 65: M Musgrove, B Hull, D Hunt 39 A Cord 6; C Archer, C Parsons, T Woodman 20 I Phipps 13; E Butt, B Foster, P Creber 12 G Leigh 14; J Stacey, A Richards, M Withyman 17 P Williams 17; J Mills, P Craig, T Storm 14 D Weston 15.

Yatton B 43 Clevedon Prom C 67: D Wesson, J Cunningham, M Richards, T Woodman N Pedder; C Archer, D Richards, P Craig, P Creber 21 P Kinsella 16; J Stacey, J Mills, S Thorley, T Viney 6 P Pearce 32.

Yatton A 57 Banwell B 50: B Foster, D Hunt, T Passingham, A Wesson 19 R Vickery 21; M Musgrove, A Richards, N Edmonds, T Storm 26 J Rickorty 7; B Hull, J Hook, C Parsons, M Withyman 12 K Wheeler 22

National Top Club Competition, Yatton 4 Knowle 1: A Wesson 20 R Chilcot 7; Two Wood T Storm 7 J Ring 16; Pairs M Musgrove, D Hunt 24 K Bell 4; Triples J Mills, A Richards, M Withyman 19 M Payne 14; Fours S Thorley, M Richards, T Viney, P Creber 21 P Hughes 12.

Tri Club Mixed: Yatton 21 ends 36 shots, Congresbury 22 ends 43 shots Ashcombe 11 ends 26 shots.

After three rounds: Yatton 58 ends; Congresbury 54 ends; Ashcombe 50 ends.