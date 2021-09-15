Yatton Bowling Club host finals day
- Credit: Yatton Bowling Club
Yatton Bowling Club held their finals after a very successful season on the weekend.
Sixteen matches were played and bowling was highly competitive, with some very close games.
The Men's Pairs went down to the last bowl and the Men's Two Wood was only decided by playing an extra end with father and son, Derek and Andy Wesson, playing together and winning the pairs.
The ladies had won the Doreen Ralph Trophy after a series of league games with local clubs.
The winners of the various competitions are as follows:-
Hibbs – Steve Thorley, Betty Gilmour – Chris Lewis, Hazard – Trevor Storm, Ladies Fixed Jack – Ros Passingham, Men's Fixed Jack - Trevor Storm, Ladies Handicap – Jennifer Hull, Men's Handicap – Mike Withyman, Ladies Two Wood – Alison Storm, Men's Two wood – Andy Wesson, Ladies Triples – Chris Lewis, Jayne Richards, Julie Woodman, Mixed Pairs Jennifer Hull, Dave Hunt, Ladies Pairs Chris Lewis, Nicky Jehring, Men's Veterans – Mike Withyman, Open Championship – Barry Hull, Ladies Championship – Alison Storm, Men's Championship – Andy Wesson.
