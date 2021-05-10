Yatton Bowling Club getting more youngsters involved

Published: 1:00 PM May 10, 2021

Year six pupils from Yatton Federated School enjoy their first coaching session at Yatton Bowling Club - Credit: Alison Storm

A recent initiative of Yatton Bowling Club has involved coaching sessions with fun games for year six pupils from Yatton Federated Schools.

The children have been introduced to the game using special mini bowls, with some real skill shown and some pupils already progressing to normal-sized bowls.

Yatton Bowling Club will be holding an open day for anyone interested in playing bowls on Sunday May 30, from 10am until 4pm.

All you need is a sense of humour, enthusiasm and a pair of flat-soled shoes, with free tea, coffee, squash and cakes on offer, as well as a bar.

Members of the club will also be manning a stall in Yatton Precinct on Friday (May 14) and May 21, from 10am-4pm and anyone can come along to meet them and learn more about the club and the game of bowls.