Yatton Bowling Club see annual match washed out by heavy rain

Yatton Bowling Club saw their annual Celts v Sassenachs match washed out by heavy rain.

But members were still able to enjoy a performance by local professional singer Nicky Cox, who brought her set forward and entertained with a variety of music from the Queen's 70-year reign.

Plans to have a fish and chip supper also had to be altered, with Yatton Fish Bar bringing their delivery forward by an hour.

Yatton Bowling Club are holding Friday Fun Nights on June 10, 17, 24 and July 1 from 6.30-7.30pm.

The drop-in sessions are for anyone who wants to give bowls a try in a fun and relaxed environment.

Members will be available to have a chat about bowling and what the club has to offer.

For more information contact Alison on 07855 496779 or Paul on 07704 080128.

Latest results, WTL League, Yatton 95 Mark Moor 62: P Hodgkskin, J Hook, T Passingham 19 J Harris 6; D Wesson, A Richards, S Pascoe 22 B Murry 13; C Archer, M Musgrove, D Hunt 16 J Florey 10; A Stacey, C Parsons, T Storm 16 B Tagg 17; E Butt, S Thorley, P Creber 13 N Ham 10.

National Top Club, Yatton 4 Paulton 1.

DRT League, Yatton Ladies 82 Nailsea 29: S Carr, P Goddard, C Lewis, P Welham 28 W Gillard 7; B Parker, B Owen, A Storm, R Passingham 19 T Billington 15, J Woodman, J Richards, P Allan, J Hull 35 S Avery 7.

Friendlies, Yatton 41 Portishead 53: I Richards, P Goddard, M Millard, J Richards 12 S Sealy 23; J Woodman, J Humphries, B Parker, P Allen 12 S Tassell 23; S Carr, M Mills, N Jehring, P Welham 17, M Withey 7.

Yatton 27 Winscombe 46: J Woodman, J White, J Humphries, S Carr, C Lewis 13 C Bryant 12; I Richards, P Goddard, B Parker, P Allen, 2 A Bougould, 23; B Owen, M Mills, N Jehring, J richards 12 A Ainsworth 11.