Yatton & Cleeve United earn bragging rights with derby win over Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves

Tom Starr in action for Yatton & Cleeve United during their 2-0 win over Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Yatton & Cleeve United made it four wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves in a hard-fought local derby on Monday.

In wet conditions, which made it difficult to play high quality football, It was an even start to the match with both sides missing decent chances.

The movement of visiting duo Oli Wilcox and Matty Pilgrim caused the hosts defence problems before YACU broke the deadlock at King George V Playing Fields.

Elliot Shipway in action for Yatton & Cleeve United during their 2-0 win over Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A good cross from Kieran Matley was slid into the net by Gareth Gallop at the far post.

The visitors had their best spell after the break and had two strong penalty shouts, before a decent save from Tom Murphy to deny them an equaliser from a free-kick.

Lucas Mortimer scored Yatton & Cleeve United's second in their 2-0 win over Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, it was United who doubled their advantage through Lucas Mortimer, when he got across his marker to poke home a corner at the front post, despite the referee having ignored an offside flag in the build-up.

As the rain made conditions even more difficult, it was YACU who had chances to extend their lead.

While at the other end the back four of Tom Starr, James McDermott, Tommy Wellings and captain Ben Bushell stood firm to keep a second successive clean sheet and help give YACU a well deserved three points.

Mark Francis' side return to action on January 3 against Timsbury Athletic at the King George V Playing Fields while the Reserves host Staplegrove at Fryth Way. Both games kick-off at 2pm.