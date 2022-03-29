Yatton & Cleeve United edge past Wrington Redhill to win local derby

Yatton & Cleeve United's win over Wrington Redhill was their third successive win. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Yatton & Cleeve United made it a three wins in a row with a 1-0 success in a close fought derby against Wrington Redhill at the Recreation Ground.

Keepers James Williams and Tom Murphy were not really tested as attacks were snuffed out by firm defences and at times wayward passes on a firm, uneven surface.

It was not until five minutes before the break that Yatton & Cleeve made the breakthrough.

After several set-piece attempts, a corner was headed downwards by Alex Bird but not cleared and the ball ended up at the feet of Tommy Wellings to simply stab into the net.

The second half was a scrappy affair with no real flow as minor infringements were picked up by the referee and frustration got the better of players.

For the visitors Reilly Civil-Holt was displaying his trickery down the left and Bird was a constant threat to defenders Dan Ferguson and Ethan Johnson.

Second-half substitutions were made with Rory Thomas and Chris Bradley replacing Ryan Pugh and Matt Walsh respectively and Mark Brown came on for the injured Jordon Bonner, who was enjoying a sound performance.

As the game progressed it was the Redskins who looked most likely to score and claw themselves back into the game.

The best chances came when Sam Parkinson jinked through into the six-yard box and slid a cross which just eluded Rory Thomas racing in at the far post.

Jack Hutchings also put a great ball across goal, but no one anticipated the cross which would have been a simple tap in for an equaliser.

Another near miss came when Leigh White’s header from an Ollie Clements corner glanced the crossbar.

It was not to be the home side’s day and they were lucky not to concede again as an effort from outside the box sailed past the post and Bird fired high from close range.

Redhill’s run of five consecutive league victories came to an end and there is tough run-in to the end of the season with both sides in action on Saturday (3pm).

Redhill host Uhlsport Somerset League Division One leaders Timsbury Athletic at the Recreation Ground while Yatton & Cleeve United welcome Uphill Castle to the King George V Playing Fields.