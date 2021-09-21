Woodspring Women earn first ever win over Burnham United Ladies Reserves

Published: 9:00 AM September 21, 2021

Lauren Malone celebrates scoring for Woodspring Women in their win over Burnham United Ladies Reserves. - Credit: Maddy Allen

Woodspring Women recorded the first win in their debut season against last year’s runners-up Burnham United Ladies Reserves by a 2-1 margin.

Burnham started brightly and had a goal disallowed for offside in the opening minutes, but after that, Woodspring grew into the game and gained control of the play.

Nicola Morgan-Schulz in action for Woodspring Women during their win against Burnham United Ladies Reserves. - Credit: Maddy Allen

After several missed chances a long ball over the top released Lauren Malone who was able to slide it past the keeper to make it 1-0 and claim her third goal in two games.

Burnham had their chance to equalise after they were awarded a questionable penalty, but the resulting spot kick ended up hitting the post.

The second half took on a similar pattern to the first with Burnham starting strongly before the home side gained a large amount of control.

Midway through the second half came the decisive moment of the match.

The ball was played up to Lauren Malone who held up the ball before feeding it through to Leah Bettison who burst forward from midfield.

The 17-year-old, going one-on-one with the onrushing goalkeeper, calmly rounded the keeper before passing the ball into the net.

With 10 minutes to go Burnham found a lifeline with a magnificent long-range effort to pull a goal back.

The visitors then had a chance to grab an equaliser in stoppage time from a free-kick, but Kirsty Barrett was equal to it in the Woodspring goal.

The full-time whistle was met with enthusiastic celebrations from both the players and the almost 100 supporters who came to cheer on this new club in only their third ever game.

A hard fought but deserving win highlighted the positive steps the club has made in the 10 short weeks that they have existed.

Lauren Malone in action for Woodspring Women during their win over Burnham United Ladies Reserves. - Credit: Maddy Allen

Player of the game was Alex Sims, who controlled the game in midfield with her work rate and range of passing, although in truth everyone worked well in a truly whole team effort.

If you would like to be part of this club, they are welcoming new players and encourage anyone interested to email the club secretary at Woodspringwomen.FC@gmail.com or contact them through their Facebook page.