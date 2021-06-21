Woodspring Women in hunt for new players over the age of 16 to join their side
- Credit: Woodspring Women FC
A new football team is looking for women aged 16 and over to join their side.
Woodspring Women FC has been set up to help players living in Clevedon or Nailsea to give the community a club of their own.
Woodspring have a wealth of experience with FA qualified and UEFA B coaches helping to grow the club and players.
No matter the experience or background, the coaches are passionate about providing a fun and supportive environment to develop the women within the club.
The club’s mission of providing women’s football for the community has been embraced and supported by Nailsea & Tickenham FC, who will be hosting Woodspring Women’s home games this season on a Sunday afternoon.
If you are interested in playing, meeting new friends, coaching or simply wanting to get involved within women’s football, training is on a Wednesday evening and is completely free.
Anyone interested is encouraged to find the club on Facebook or email them directly on: WoodspringWommen.FC@gmail.com.
