Woodspring Women mark first game with narrow loss against Cheddar Ladies

Joshua Thomas

Published: 12:21 PM September 10, 2021    Updated: 12:26 PM September 10, 2021
All smiles for Woodspring Women as they pose for the camera.

Woodspring Women, top row, from left to right: Caitlin Mark, Daisy Sharp, Zoe Gissing, Lauren Malone, Maria Rossell, Page Bailey and Leah Bettison. Bottom left to right Aimee Carver, Debbie Kumar-Benjamin, Joanna Lasso, Kirsty Barrett, Chloe Smith, Alex Sims and Lucie Skinner. - Credit: Woodspring Women FC

Woodspring Women began life as a football club with a wonderful game to mark the occasion as they fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat to Cheddar Ladies.

Before the game last Sunday the team proudly presented their new home kit for the first time, generously sponsored by House Fox Estate Agents.

Woodspring started well going in to a 2-0 then 3-1 lead through Lauren Malone's double and Joana Lasso before eventually being pulled back by Cheddar in the second half.

Savana Trowell's brace, Kirsten Cook and Rosie Williams all got on the scoresheet to secure Cheddar's first points of the season.

On a hot day, it was the visitors experience which proved to be the telling factor despite some great football from the league newcomers.

A big crowd came down to Nailsea & Tickenham FC and were fantastic in supporting the women in their first ever game.

Though a defeat is disappointing, they have already shown that they are able to compete against the established teams, at this early stage of their footballing journey. 

After such a strong performance it was hard to single out one player, but Malone's two goals was deservedly nominated most valuable player for the home side.

Those interested in playing or finding out more details to lend their support for the next home game, are encouraged to contact the club via email at: Woodspringwomen.fc@gmail.com.

