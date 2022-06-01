Woodspring Women overcome Pen Mill Reserves to win League and Cup double

Woodspring Women's win over Pen Mill Reserves ended their first ever season with both Somerset Women’s League Division Three Flexi and The Chairman's Cup. - Credit: Karen Ridge

Woodspring Women beat Pen Mill Reserves 3-0 to win The Chairmen’s Cup and secure the double.

Having already won Somerset Women’s League Division Three Flexi title, Woodspring went into the final as underdogs against a side from the division above.

But Woodspring started brightly with Pen Mill’s Rebecca Pettinger pulling off five great close range saves to keep the scores level.

However, after 20 minutes Alex Sims received the ball 30 yards out on the left hand side and, seeing Pettinger moving forward to anticipate a cross, opted to try her luck and curled in a delightful effort to make it 1-0 to Woodspring.

The occasion then started to get to the team and the match entered a scrappy phase with neither side dominating.

A rare opportunity for Pen Mill required a good diving save from Kirsty Barrett to keep it 1-0 at half-time.

The second half remained balanced with Woodspring looking to pass their way through their opponents whereas Pen Mill were looking to get in behind with quick balls over the top.

Though it was quite balanced, it was Woodspring who created more chances, but with the score being 1-0 Pen Mill were very much in the game.

But on 85 minutes came the deciding moment, as Lauren Malone broke through one-on-one, took the ball around Pettinger and smashed it into the net to make it 2-0.

All nerves vanished after that and Woodspring ended strongly with Malone adding her second two minutes later to make it 3-0.

The full-time whistle was met with enthusiastic celebrations as Woodspring captain Lucie Skinner was presented the league and cup trophy for a perfect end to a perfect first season.

Pre-season starts in July with all newcomers welcome and encouraged to contact the club on woodspringwomen.fc@gmail.com.