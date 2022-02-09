Woodspring Women claim promotion in debut season

Woodspring Women beat Cheddar Ladies 2-0 to secure their first ever promotion in their debut season. - Credit: Maddy Allen

Woodspring Women picked up their first ever promotion in their debut season after beating Cheddar Ladies 2-0 on Sunday (February 6).

Woodspring have picked up 10 wins from their 12 games in the Somerset County Women's League Division Three Flexi season.

And Woodspring just need four points from their final three games against Paulton Rovers Ladies development, Burnham United ladies and Crewkerne Rangers Ladies.

It was top versus second as the hosts welcomed Cheddar Ladies to the Grove Sports Centre.

The biggest battle though, would be against the conditions playing on a heavy pitch in strong swirling winds.

The conditions made it difficult for either side to play football making the opening stages an evenly balanced arm wrestling match.

Cheddar had the first chances with a couple of long distance shots which were wide of target, but in truth, both keepers were spectators to begin with.

Lauren Malone twice went close, first with a low shot from the edge of the box followed by a one-on-one both smartly saved by the keeper.

Midway through the half came the breakthrough.

Woodspring won a corner, which was whipped in by Chloe Smith, which allowed Alex Sims to power a header home.

After 35 minutes came the disisive moment of the game.

Leah Bettison picked the ball up on the left wing and skipped past a couple of Cheddar players on a winding run before rounding another to enter the box.

A challenge came in but not before flattening the playmaker just inside the box resulting in a penalty.

Bettison dusted herself off to take the penalty herself, which she calmly placed into the bottom left corner.

At half-time cheddar made changes in order to put more pressure on the home side and force themselves back into the game.

Despite a lot of pressure Cheddar struggled to create clear goal scoring opportunities, thanks in no small part to a player of the match performance from defender and captain Zoe Gissing.

Woodspring had a couple more chances to extend their lead late on with a well saved Alex Sims free kick and a chipped shot going just wide from Page Bailey.

However, they had already done enough for the victory.

As the final whistle went, Woodspring celebrated knowing that they had secured their historic promotion.