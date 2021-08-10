Woodspring Women held to historical draw with Kingswood in first ever game

Published: 9:30 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 10:01 AM August 10, 2021

All smiles for Woodspring Women as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Carina Smith

Woodspring Women began life as a football club with a 3-3 draw in their friendly with Kingswood.

Despite being without a recognised goalkeeper, Woodspring made the perfect start when they opened the scoring in the first minute thanks to a Joana Lasso finish.

In an entertaining game, the home team took the lead a further two more times, with both goals coming from Page Bailey.

But despite numerous chances and three attempts cleared off the line, the hosts had to settle for a draw against their fellow newcomers to the footballing world.

Captain Sarah Green said: "I am really proud of our performance. Considering we have only recently formed as a club and have only been training for a few weeks, we set ourselves up well and matched our opposition all over the pitch.

"As this was our first game, our focus was to give everyone some match experience and put into practice what we’ve learnt in training. So to come away with a draw is testament to the hard work put in by the team and our coaches."

Woodspring Women were founded this year to give more footballing opportunities to girls living in North Somerset, especially those living within Clevedon and Nailsea.

With a management team experienced in supporting women’s football and Nailsea & Tickenham FC supporting the club by offering their pitch as a home ground, they hope this is merely the start of many successful seasons.

In just a few short weeks they have grown from nothing to a club of more than 40 players, coaches and volunteers who aim to provide the community with a football club they can be proud of and inspires the next generation of girls to stay physically active by participating in the beautiful game.

The side would like to thank Mendip Accounting Solutions for sponsoring player jackets for the upcoming season, and invite anyone wanting to get involved in playing or volunteering for the club to contact them via email at: WoodspringWomen.FC@gmail.com.