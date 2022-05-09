Clevedon Town’s Alex White looks back on his first season in management

Clevedon Town has managed Clevedon Town on 27 occasions, winning 16, drawing eight and losing three of them. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

When Alex White was appointed Clevedon Town manager in October, after Micky Bell left for a full-time post at Bristol City, he said he was 'proud and happy to be offered the opportunity to manage this great club'.

White led the Seasiders 27 times, winning 16, drawing eight and losing three of them, and has an average of 2.07 points per game.

“Although it was my first job in management, I didn’t ever doubt my own ability to do the job," he said.

"But there were some nerves too mixed with the excitement of being able to implement my own ideas.”

White's reign got off to good start with a 5-0 win against rock bottom Bridport.

“Yes, it was an easy first game because we knew it was important to get off to a good start and get that first win to provide that vital ingredient of confidence which maybe had been missing," he added.

"We had a good squad, but we were also fortunate the Bridport game coincided with the return to fitness of Mitch Osmond and Callum Eastwood.

“We kicked on from that and went on a great run. There were so many memorable performances. I think my favourite was the home game against Helston went we went down from 10 to nine men for a while, still managed to score and held on for a win to go above Helston. We felt then we were unbeatable!”

White hailed a rare win at Bridgwater United in February as 'a vital building block for the rest of the season' and added some 'great goals' were scored, highlighting Ollie Babington’s volley at Buckland Athletic - 'one nobody will ever forget'.

He mentioned other goals too, including Alex Camm's late equaliser at Asthon & Backwell United and finish at Bridgwater as well as Callum Kingdom scoring a 'rare goal'.

White shared 'some disappointments' such as the home defeat with the Stags and exiting the FA Cup at Bishop Cleeve, Southall in the FA Vase and Ashton & Backwell in the Les Phillips Cup.

But despite the challenges Clevedon have faced, White believes they can take a lot from their season and use it when they come back in the summer.

“The key change from the early season struggles was to give the squad back a sense of identity," he said.

"We developed a way of playing which everybody understood and as well as the return of Mitch (Osmond) and Callum (Kingdon) we were able to bring in some additional quality in Jack Goodall, Cam Salmon and of course Luca Smith in goal.

"It gave us momentum, confidence and brought good results and seventh place which gives us something to build on.”