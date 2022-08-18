White: Clevedon Town manager has 'no complaints' about Ashton & Backwell and Falmouth defeats

Clevedon Town manager Alex White said he has 'no complaints' about their defeats to Ashton & Backwell United and Falmouth Town.

The Seasiders have suffered successive losses after opening the season with victories over Cadbury Heath and Chalfont St Peter.

Town lost 3-2 to the Stags, in what White described as a "nightmare", before falling to a 4-0 loss at the Ambers.

And White said he was left with no doubts about the two results.

"I’ve got zero complaints about the results against Ashton & Backwell and Falmouth last week," he said.

"The Ashton & Backwell game was like a nightmare evolving in front of your eyes. I sensed quite early in the game that we weren’t quite at it and didn’t have the right mentality.

"They made it really difficult for us and they were the better side, had better quality, better runners. However, in contrast we were shy, nervous and played within ourselves.

"We never managed the game, and that was hard to take because it is not like us at all, and I thought we had moved away from being like that. However, the game showed the soft underbelly was still there.

“They were deserved winners because we had no control of the game – it was end-to-end and they had more legs than us and the game became like a game of basketball which we didn’t want it to be.

"Having said that, the only positive we could take was that the mistakes we made were honest mistakes which you can take and deal with.

"However, in the end the manner of the defeat was tough to take, conceding so late on and I think that probably knocked our confidence a bit for the Falmouth game.

“Again I’ll say straightaway I have no complaints about that result either. However, it was a completely different performance from Ashton & Backwell and to be totally honest we crumbled.

"We started well, but as soon as we conceded we pressed self-destruct, again didn’t manage the game well from then on, and as a result we were punished by a decent side who on the day fully deserved the win.”

Despite defeat to Falmouth, White was left impressed by two players and heaped praise on Ethan Feltham and Luca Smith.

“Both Luca Smith and Ethan Feltham did the club credit and the substitutes all did well and made a difference," he added.

"I said to them at half-time that they should take the chance to go out and express themselves and not be associated with the first-half display. In a way they were playing for themselves.

"Tom Kember, Sol Kent, Henry Westlake and Fin Biggs all did well and improved the team. That’s a big positive and will make picking the team for Cirencester interesting!”